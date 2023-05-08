Banning Entry Into Moldova, Deportation of Russians Becoming Widespread - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The Moldovan authorities are not allowing public and political figures from Russia to enter the country, the practice of unmotivated deportations of Russians has become widespread, Leonid Manakov, Head of the Official Representation of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) in Russia, told Sputnik.

"Over the past years, dozens, if not more, political and public figures, members of the academic community, journalists, experts were not allowed into this country ... The practice of unmotivated deportations of Russian citizens at the Chisinau airport is becoming massive," Manakov said.

He added that Moldova has been trying to destroy historic, economic and cultural ties with Russia for many years, drastically limiting the use of the Russian language and banning Russian media broadcasts, among other measures, as part of the ruling elite's russophobic policy.