UrduPoint.com

Banning Entry Into Moldova, Deportation Of Russians Becoming Widespread - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 05:20 AM

Banning Entry Into Moldova, Deportation of Russians Becoming Widespread - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The Moldovan authorities are not allowing public and political figures from Russia to enter the country, the practice of unmotivated deportations of Russians has become widespread, Leonid Manakov, Head of the Official Representation of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) in Russia, told Sputnik.

"Over the past years, dozens, if not more, political and public figures, members of the academic community, journalists, experts were not allowed into this country ... The practice of unmotivated deportations of Russian citizens at the Chisinau airport is becoming massive," Manakov said.

He added that Moldova has been trying to destroy historic, economic and cultural ties with Russia for many years, drastically limiting the use of the Russian language and banning Russian media broadcasts, among other measures, as part of the ruling elite's russophobic policy.

Related Topics

Russia Chisinau Moldova Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

20 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

20 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

1 day ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

1 day ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

1 day ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.