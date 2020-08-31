Bannon Co-Defendants Plead Not Guilty in Border Wall Scheme - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Three organizers of campaign to fund a wall on the US border with Mexico have pleaded not guilty in the fraud case, CBS news reported on Monday.

A judge has set the defendants' trial date for May 24, 2021, the report said.

On August 20, the three co-defendants, including former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, were arrested and charged for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as "We Build the Wall," which raised more than $25 million for border wall construction on the southern border.

Bannon previously pleaded not guilty and was released on a $5 million bond.

The US Justice Department said the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of Dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his "lavish lifestyle."

Kolfage took for his personal use more than $350,000 in funds that donors had given to the campaign, while Bannon got more than $1 million via a non-profit organization under his control and used at least some of the money to cover personal expenses, the Justice Department said.