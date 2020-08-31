UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bannon Co-Defendants Plead Not Guilty In Border Wall Scheme - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:40 PM

Bannon Co-Defendants Plead Not Guilty in Border Wall Scheme - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Three organizers of campaign to fund a wall on the US border with Mexico have pleaded not guilty in the fraud case, CBS news reported on Monday.

A judge has set the defendants' trial date for May 24, 2021, the report said.

On August 20, the three co-defendants, including former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, were arrested and charged for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as "We Build the Wall," which raised more than $25 million for border wall construction on the southern border.

Bannon previously pleaded not guilty and was released on a $5 million bond.

The US Justice Department said the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of Dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his "lavish lifestyle."

Kolfage took for his personal use more than $350,000 in funds that donors had given to the campaign, while Bannon got more than $1 million via a non-profit organization under his control and used at least some of the money to cover personal expenses, the Justice Department said.

Related Topics

Trump Mexico Money May August Border Million

Recent Stories

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

13 minutes ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

28 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

57 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 82,763 additional COVID-1 ..

58 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Council Hopes Authorities to ..

8 minutes ago

Czech Citizens' Confidence in EU, NATO Declines Ov ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.