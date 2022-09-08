UrduPoint.com

Bannon Faces Charges Of Money Laundering, Scheming To Defraud Trump Supporters - Court

Bannon Faces Charges of Money Laundering, Scheming to Defraud Trump Supporters - Court

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is facing charges of alleged money laundering, conspiracy, and scheming to defraud Trump supporters in connection to a crowdfunding project to fund border wall on the US southern border, court documents revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is facing charges of alleged money laundering, conspiracy, and scheming to defraud Trump supporters in connection to a crowdfunding project to fund border wall on the US southern border, court documents revealed on Thursday.

"THE GRAND JURY OF THE COUNTY OF NEW YORK, by this indictment, accuses Stephen K. Bannon and WeBuildTheWall, Inc., of the crime of MONEY LAUNDERING IN THE SECOND DEGREE," the indictment said.

In total, Bannon faces two counts of money laundering, two counts of conspiracy, and two counts of scheming to defraud Trump supporters, court documents revealed.

