Bannon Sentenced To 4 Months In Prison, $6,500 Fine For Contempt Of Congress - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 08:45 PM
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine for two counts of contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack, CBS News reported
Bannon did not produce a single document, claiming executive privilege. The Justice Department had called for Federal Court Judge Carl Nichols to sentence Bannon to six months and a $200,000 fine.