Bannon Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison, $6,500 Fine for Contempt of Congress - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine for two counts of contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack, CBS news reported.

Bannon did not produce a single document, claiming executive privilege. The Justice Department had called for Federal Court Judge Carl Nichols to sentence Bannon to six months and a $200,000 fine.