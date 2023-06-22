Bans on women, girls costing Taliban legitimacy at home & abroad: UN envoy

The multiple restrictions placed on women and girls by the Taliban authorities are costing them "both domestic and international legitimacy" and are highly unpopular across Afghanistan, the top UN official based there said Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):The multiple restrictions placed on women and girls by the Taliban authorities are costing them "both domestic and international legitimacy" and are highly unpopular across Afghanistan, the top UN official based there said Wednesday.

UN Special Representative Roza Otunbayeva was briefing the Security Council on the dire situation facing the country and the international aid effort, with UN women workers among those now prevented by Taliban edicts from working.

"We will not put our national staff in danger and therefore we are asking them not to report to the office" she said, adding that the UN Assistance Mission she also heads, UNAMA, had no intention of replacing them with male staff.

Ms. Otunbayeva said the Taliban had given her no explanation for the ban, "and no assurances that it will be lifted".

She said she had been "blunt" with the all-male leadership about the obstacles their decrees and restrictions on women in public life were creating, which included denying schooling beyond kindergarten, bans on visiting parks, gyms and playing a role in public life in general.

The UNAMA chief said she had conveyed that while they persisted with the human rights clamp down on women and girls, "it is nearly impossible that their government will be recognized".

She said based on UNAMA's engagement with civil society around the country "it is also clear that these decrees are highly unpopular among the Afghan population. They cost the Taliban both domestic and international legitimacy while inflicting suffering on half of their population and damaging the economy.

" The UNAMA chief called on ambassadors and the international community to do more to ensure the future stability of the Afghan economy, especially in light of an expected decline in humanitarian funding this year.

The spotlight on women's rights had also obscured some "more positive achievements" of Taliban rule, she said, mentioning the growing evidence of an effective ban on opium poppy cultivation.

The economy too "remains stable" with inflation down and exchange rates steady � due in part to a reduction in high level corruption.

"This macroeconomic stability, however, coexists with severe household poverty" with 58 per cent struggling to satisfy basic needs, according to the World Bank.

On other areas of concern, the UNAMA head said despite concerted counter-terrorism efforts, the terrorist group ISIL-KP continued to target both Taliban official and civilians.

Although the Taliban takeover had led to a sharp fall in civilian casualties, she said, the UN Mine Action Service was reporting there continued to be around 100 casualties per month from unexploded ordinance.

In conclusion, she told the Council that UNAMA and the UN system in Afghanistan would continue to engage with the Taliban, building on "established reliable working channels".

"We could do much more however, if the Taliban rescinded its punishing restrictions on its female population."