Open Menu

Bao And Dumpling Festival Attracts Food Lovers In U.S. Arizona

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Bao and Dumpling Festival attracts food lovers in U.S. Arizona

PHOENIX, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Delicious Asian foods attracted food lovers from the Phoenix metropolitan area as the Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival was held at the Martin Auto Museum Saturday in the southwestern U.S. state of Arizona.

Exploring a wide variety of baos and dumplings from various cultures, the Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival was in its fourth year involving over 15 local food businesses.

The hundreds of delicacies displayed at the Asian food festival were from more than a dozen Asian countries and regions such as China, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and Nepal, and were not limited to traditional foods such as steamed baos and dumplings.

Foods like stir fries, noodles, barbecues, exotic drinks such as Boba tea and many more, were innovatively integrated with the local American food culture.

Catharine and Adam Mini, two locals, told Xinhua that they were particularly excited when they learned about the Asian food festival through Instagram. They said they like Asian foods and have tried steamed buns and dumplings before.

The couple added that this event was very attractive as it enabled them to taste all kinds of Asian foods in one place and their understanding of Asian culture was blended with foods.

"We are saving more money and hope to travel to Asia," Catharine said.

Related Topics

Thailand China Phoenix Japan Nepal Vietnam Money Event All From Mini Asia Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 ..

Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 billion in the first seven mon ..

5 minutes ago
 DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

6 hours ago
UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

13 hours ago
 Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

15 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

15 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

15 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

15 hours ago
 Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

15 hours ago

More Stories From World