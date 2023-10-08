Bao and Dumpling Festival attracts food lovers in U.S. Arizona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PHOENIX, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Delicious Asian foods attracted food lovers from the Phoenix metropolitan area as the Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival was held at the Martin Auto Museum Saturday in the southwestern U.S. state of Arizona.

Exploring a wide variety of baos and dumplings from various cultures, the Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival was in its fourth year involving over 15 local food businesses.

The hundreds of delicacies displayed at the Asian food festival were from more than a dozen Asian countries and regions such as China, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and Nepal, and were not limited to traditional foods such as steamed baos and dumplings.

Foods like stir fries, noodles, barbecues, exotic drinks such as Boba tea and many more, were innovatively integrated with the local American food culture.

Catharine and Adam Mini, two locals, told Xinhua that they were particularly excited when they learned about the Asian food festival through Instagram. They said they like Asian foods and have tried steamed buns and dumplings before.

The couple added that this event was very attractive as it enabled them to taste all kinds of Asian foods in one place and their understanding of Asian culture was blended with foods.

"We are saving more money and hope to travel to Asia," Catharine said.