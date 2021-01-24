Baptist Church in California Damaged by Bomb Attack - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) First Works Baptist Church in Los Angeles County, California, has come under attack that has damaged the building, local media report.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the El Monte church, known for its anti-LGBTQ teachings, was attacked early on Saturday.

"It appeared that the walls to the church had been vandalized as well as all the windows," Lt. Christopher Cano told reporters on Saturday, as quoted by the newspaper. "[They] appeared at first to be smashed and then we had realized that the windows were not smashed, that they had actually blown out from some type of explosion," the El Monte police spokesperson said.

According to police, nobody was injured in the explosion.

The FBI and local police are now conducting a joint investigation into the attack.

According to El Monte police, the church's pastor filed a report to local law enforcement about two weeks ago after receiving an arson threat on social media, over the church's anti-LGBTQ stance.