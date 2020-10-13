UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barack Obama Pushes Democrats' Get-out-the-vote Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:57 PM

Barack Obama pushes Democrats' get-out-the-vote campaign

Former US president Barack Obama, still a hugely popular figure among Democrats, fronted a new video campaign Tuesday to get out the vote for Joe Biden

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Former US president Barack Obama, still a hugely popular figure among Democrats, fronted a new video campaign Tuesday to get out the vote for Joe Biden.

In videos tailored for states vital to Biden's challenge against President Donald Trump, Obama urges voters to get organized ahead of an election disrupted by Covid-19, increased use of mail-in ballots, and Trump's unprecedented -- debunked -- claims of a rigged contest.

"So much is at stake in this election," Obama says.

"History shows that the easiest way to make sure that you and your friends vote is to make a plan. And when it comes to voting this year, having a plan has never been more important." Twenty-four states are individually targeted in the videos, including battlegrounds Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida.

The message delivered by America's first Black president -- who chose Biden as his vice president -- is less ideological than practical, listing voting options and sending supporters to the Democrats' IWillVote.com site.

The choice of a high-powered messenger reflects the party's apprehension that despite Biden's solid lead over Trump in opinion polls, turnout will be a disappointment.

On the Republican side, Trump has focused on energizing his considerable base which, although only a minority of the population, is expected to vote enthusiastically on November 3.

Obama remains a potent force in US politics, even if he now works mostly off-stage. His wife Michelle Obama has her own powerful following and has likewise come in to support Biden's bid at key moments, including at the Democratic party convention.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Minority Vote Trump Wife Lead Florida SITE November Democrats

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

16 minutes ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

16 minutes ago

Tanzania deploys 500 firefighters against Kilimanj ..

3 minutes ago

ION completes successful trial of electric autonom ..

31 minutes ago

Expo Khor Fakkan gears up for launching 10th Weddi ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.