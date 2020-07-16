UrduPoint.com
Baranov Statue In Alaska's Town Of Sitka To Be Relocated In 'Next Few Months' - Mayor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The local authorities of Sitka in the US state of Alaska will relocate the statue of the city's founder Alexander Baranov from downtown to a museum of history within several months, Mayor Gary Paxton told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Probably in the next few months," Paxton said when asked about the time frame of the statue's removal.

On Tuesday, the Sitka city assembly adopted a resolution to relocate the Baranov statue to the city's Historical Society, which operates the History Museum.

Baranov founded Sitka - then called Novo-Archangelsk - in 1799 as the capital of the Russian colonies in North America.

Sitka History Museum Executive Director Hal Spackman confirmed to Sputnik that there is no specific date when the statue will be relocated.

"Until the committee appointed by the Assembly meets, I will not have a timeline for the statue move," Spackman said.

The Sitka History Museum has two potential areas to place the statue in a "respectful" manner, Spackman said.

"With a spirit of reconciliation guided by our commitment to accurately preserve history, the Sitka Historical Society and Museum will make every effort to insure the move of Baranov's statue becomes an objective learning experience for the public tempered with respect and dignity for all," he said.

Spackman acknowledged that Russians who are interested in Sitka's history may be disappointed by the decision to relocate the statue.

Meanwhile, Spackman expressed confidence that a majority of Sitkans are hopeful the statue can be re-located in a manner that does not dismiss Russia's role in Alaska's history.

"Moving the statue will have limited effect on Russia's legacy in Sitka, for history does not disappear simply because a statue is moved," Spackman said.  "On the contrary, there has been more interest and research about Russia's heritage in Alaska since the controversy surrounding Baranov arose."

Sitka is situated on the Baranov Island, named after the city founder, who was the first governor of the Russian territories in Alaska.

"At this time, I am not aware of a serious movement to rename Baranof Island," Spackman said, when asked about the possible renaming of the island.

In late June, a group of activists urged Sitka authorities to remove the statue, citing mistreatment of indigenous people there.

Statues of several historical figures associated with racism have been removed, toppled or defaced across the United States amid nationwide protests fueled by protests - and riots - against police brutality against people of color and against racism.

