Baranov Statue Relocated To Sitka History Museum, To Be On Display By End Of October

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The statue of the first governor of Russian America Alexander Baranov has been relocated from downtown Sitka, Alaska to the local history museum, the museum's executive director Hal Spackman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The statue was cleaned and removed from its podium this morning and relocated to our museum," Spackman said. "We hope to have the statue on display for the public by the end of October."

