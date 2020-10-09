Baranov Statue to Be Placed in Sitka History Museum by October 18 - Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The statue of the first governor of Russian America Alexander Baranov should be moved to its permanent place in the history museum of the US city of Sitka by October 18, Executive Director Hal Spackman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"At this time, we are hopeful we can have the statue mounted and in place on or before October 18th, which is celebrated as 'Alaska Day,'" Spackman said.

In July, the city assembly adopted a resolution to relocate the Baranov statue to the Sitka Historical Society Museum, after a group of local activists urged legislators to remove it, citing mistreatment of indigenous people.

In 1799, Baranov founded Sitka - called at that time Novo-Archangelsk - as the capital of the Russian colonies in North America.

The disputed statue has been moved to the museum on September 29. The museum is temporary closed for building a mount for the monument.

Statues of several historical figures associated with racism have been removed, toppled or defaced across the United States amid nationwide protests fueled by multiple police-involved killings of African Americans.