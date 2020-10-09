UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baranov Statue To Be Placed In Sitka History Museum By October 18 - Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Baranov Statue to Be Placed in Sitka History Museum by October 18 - Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The statue of the first governor of Russian America Alexander Baranov should be moved to its permanent place in the history museum of the US city of Sitka by October 18, Executive Director Hal Spackman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"At this time, we are hopeful we can have the statue mounted and in place on or before October 18th, which is celebrated as 'Alaska Day,'" Spackman said.

In July, the city assembly adopted a resolution to relocate the Baranov statue to the Sitka Historical Society Museum, after a group of local activists urged legislators to remove it, citing mistreatment of indigenous people.

In 1799, Baranov founded Sitka - called at that time Novo-Archangelsk - as the capital of the Russian colonies in North America.

The disputed statue has been moved to the museum on September 29. The museum is temporary closed for building a mount for the monument.

Statues of several historical figures associated with racism have been removed, toppled or defaced across the United States amid nationwide protests fueled by multiple police-involved killings of African Americans.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Governor Russia Sitka United States July September October

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

1 hour ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

13 minutes ago

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, povert ..

13 minutes ago

Cyprus President Accuses Turkey of Breaking Int'l ..

13 minutes ago

Merkel to Meet With Mayors of 11 Major German Citi ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.