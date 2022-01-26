UrduPoint.com

Barb Wire Fence On Polish-Belarusian Border Harms Belovezhskaya Pushcha's Wildlife - WWF

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Barb Wire Fence on Polish-Belarusian Border Harms Belovezhskaya Pushcha's Wildlife - WWF

A barb wire fence that was constructed by Poland on border with Belarus to prevent illegal migration is having harmful effect on the wildlife of Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park, a representative of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) told RIA Novosti

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) A barb wire fence that was constructed by Poland on border with Belarus to prevent illegal migration is having harmful effect on the wildlife of Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park, a representative of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) told RIA Novosti.

On January 13, the Belarusian Border Committee said that a European bison has died on the Polish-Belarusian border as it could not cross the bard wire fence. The service added that the fence prevents the seasonal migration of wildlife between countries. On Thursday, it was reported that 20 bison had been trapped in the barb wire on the border. The Polish border guard and environment ministry have rejected the reports.

"WWF Poland is aware of the death of European bison individual as reported by Belarusian officials and media. Any physical barrier of such kind will have negative effects on wildlife and ecosystems and from nature conservation perspective should be avoided. This is particularly important for such precious ecosystem as Bialowieza Forest (Belovezhskaya Pushcha) - transboundary World Heritage Site that is shared between Belarus and Poland," Tomasz Pezold Knezevic, Senior Biodiversity Conservation Specialist WWF Poland, said.

WWF urged sides to "look for pragmatic solutions for this problem" and called on international institutions, such as the European Commission, UNESCO and the Bern Convention, to "act as a mediator and expertise provider" on the issue, the representative said.

After thousands of middle Eastern migrants flocked to the Polish-Belarusian border, Poland built the 8 feet tall razor-wire fence along the border in September. In November, the Polish government announced replacement of the fence with an "impenetrable wall." On Tuesday, the Polish border guard said it has begun construction of the 16 feet high barb wire fence. The service added that the 115 mile long fence will be equipped with night vision cameras and motions sensors. The fence will contain 22 wicket gates to allow migration of wild animals.

Related Topics

World Died Bern Belarus Poland January September November Border Media From Government

Recent Stories

Over Rs 1.4 mln fine imposed on profiteers, hoarde ..

Over Rs 1.4 mln fine imposed on profiteers, hoarders

25 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court suspends HEC's notification

Islamabad High Court suspends HEC's notification

27 seconds ago
 Germany's Position on Arms Supplies to Ukraine Unc ..

Germany's Position on Arms Supplies to Ukraine Unchanged - Defense Ministry

28 seconds ago
 California's San Jose Votes to Become First US Cit ..

California's San Jose Votes to Become First US City to Require Gun Liability Ins ..

30 seconds ago
 Germany Considers Russia As Important Trading Part ..

Germany Considers Russia As Important Trading Partner - Gov't Spokesman

4 minutes ago
 Killer of girl student convicted

Killer of girl student convicted

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>