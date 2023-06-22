Open Menu

Barbados PM Urges 'absolute Transformation' Of Finance System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Barbados PM urges 'absolute transformation' of finance system

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley told global leaders that the international financial order needs "absolute transformation" at a summit on Thursday aimed at overhauling the lending system for an era of climate change

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley told global leaders that the international financial order needs "absolute transformation" at a summit on Thursday aimed at overhauling the lending system for an era of climate change.

Mottley, who has become a powerful advocate for reimagining the role of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said she had travelled to Paris "with a heavy heart but with hope" for the meeting hosted by France.

The Summit for a New Global Financial Pact is aimed at finding the financial solutions to the interlinked global goals of tackling poverty, curbing planet-heating emissions and protecting nature.

Mottley said the summit marked an "inflexion moment".

"What is required of us now is absolute transformation and not reform of our institutions," said Mottley, whose country has put forward a detailed plan for how to fix the global financial system to help developing countries invest in clean energy and boost resilience to climate impacts.

Ideas include adding a clause into debt to allow countries to pause repayments after a shock.

Underscoring the challenge small island nations face, Mottley said her region was currently under tropical storm watch and she had been forced to take a difficult decision over whether or not to stay.

"We come to Paris to identify the common humanity that we share and the absolute moral imperative to save our planet and to make it livable," she said.

Related Topics

Storm Prime Minister World Bank France Paris Barbados Moral Share

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council m ..

Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council meeting

15 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defenc ..

Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defence Production

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturer ..

Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (P ..

15 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

45 minutes ago
Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

45 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

60 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

1 hour ago
 Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Ti ..

Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Titan Submersible Most Likely Di ..

13 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's ent ..

U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's entrepreneurial leaders

13 minutes ago
 Regional election commission gives deadline for vo ..

Regional election commission gives deadline for voter registration

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World