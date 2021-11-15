Barbados to Become 1st Country With Metaverse Embassy - Virtual Platform

The island nation of Barbados will become the first country in the world to open a virtual reality embassy, VR platform Decentraland said on Monday

"So proud today to welcome the Government of Barbados to Decentraland, establishing the world's first metaverse embassy," Decentraland tweeted.

The Barbadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade signed a deal with Decentraland on Sunday, the CoinDesk news website reported. Barbados is also reportedly finalizing agreements with other metaverse platforms, such as Somnium Space and SuperWorld. The embassy is expected to open in January.

The metaverse is a 3D virtual environment that allows users to interact with each other through avatars. The concept has been popularized in the wake of the parent company of Facebook rebranding itself as "Meta," shifting focus to metaverse development.