UrduPoint.com

Barbados To Hold First Parliamentary Elections After Parting Ways With UK - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:06 PM

Barbados to Hold First Parliamentary Elections After Parting Ways With UK - Prime Minister

The prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, has announced that the first parliamentary elections in the country after parting ways with the United Kingdom will be held on January 19, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, has announced that the first parliamentary elections in the country after parting ways with the United Kingdom will be held on January 19, 2022.

Mottley said she had advised the Barbados' president, Sandra Mason, to dissolve the interim parliament and to hold parliamentary elections on her behalf as the president of Barbados, not on behalf of the Queen of the UK.

"The day to on which you shall vote to the polls and elect your next government and your next leader .

.. is January 19, 2022," the prime minister said on Monday in her address to the nation.

Mottley added that she had advised the president to set January 3, 2022 as the nomination day in Barbados.

In 1966, Barbados became an independent state and Commonwealth realm with Elizabeth II as Queen of Barbados. After a vote in parliament this fall, Barbados turned into a republic with Mason, then-governor-general of the nation, becoming the first president.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Barbados United Kingdom January Government

Recent Stories

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart P ..

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart Police Station at Expo 2020 Dub ..

2 seconds ago
 Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlan ..

Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlantic Pioneer

15 minutes ago
 UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major ..

UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major investments, strategic plans

30 minutes ago
 SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

30 minutes ago
 South Africa v India first Test score at tea

South Africa v India first Test score at tea

12 seconds ago
 15 fined for polluting environment

15 fined for polluting environment

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.