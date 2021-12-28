Barbados to Hold First Parliamentary Elections After Parting Ways With UK - Prime Minister

The prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, has announced that the first parliamentary elections in the country after parting ways with the United Kingdom will be held on January 19, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, has announced that the first parliamentary elections in the country after parting ways with the United Kingdom will be held on January 19, 2022.

Mottley said she had advised the Barbados' president, Sandra Mason, to dissolve the interim parliament and to hold parliamentary elections on her behalf as the president of Barbados, not on behalf of the Queen of the UK.

"The day to on which you shall vote to the polls and elect your next government and your next leader .

.. is January 19, 2022," the prime minister said on Monday in her address to the nation.

Mottley added that she had advised the president to set January 3, 2022 as the nomination day in Barbados.

In 1966, Barbados became an independent state and Commonwealth realm with Elizabeth II as Queen of Barbados. After a vote in parliament this fall, Barbados turned into a republic with Mason, then-governor-general of the nation, becoming the first president.