Barca Destroy Dortmund In Champions League Mismatch
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Robert Lewandowski hit a brace to help a devastating Barcelona rout Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in a one-sided Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.
Hansi Flick's Barca are a step away from reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 2019 and extended their unbeaten run to 23 matches.
The five-time winners took the lead against last year's runners-up through red-hot winger Raphinha before Lewandowski reached 40 goals for the season with his double.
Teenager Lamine Yamal was an unstoppable force throughout and deftly prodded home Barcelona's fourth as Dortmund collapsed.
Barca, who last lifted the trophy in 2015 are aiming to seal a final four clash against Inter Milan or Bayern Munich when they visit Germany next Tuesday.
"I think we played very well but we have one more game to go... we always want to play our football and we want to play it there and we will win," Lewandowski told Movistar.
"If you have 4-0 in the first half (of the tie), in the second half in Dortmund you have to play the same or better.
"In the end it's the Champions League, and we always want to play at our level."
.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
McLarens dominate Bahrain practice, Verstappen rues 'too slow' Red Bull22 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say children among 10 killed in Israeli strike32 minutes ago
-
UN economist sees three percent fall in global trade due to US tariffs42 minutes ago
-
UN economist sees three percent fall in global trade due to US tariff1 hour ago
-
UN shipping body approves first global carbon pricing system2 hours ago
-
Former England cricket star Anderson given knighthood2 hours ago
-
Rose keeps three-shot Masters lead as Aberg, DeChambeau charge3 hours ago
-
Geneva Inventions Expo 2025: Saudi Arabia showcases innovation drive3 hours ago
-
UN seeks additional $240 million to bolster earthquake relief in Myanmar3 hours ago
-
Alcaraz fights back against Fils to reach Monte Carlo semis4 hours ago
-
Trump tells Russia to 'get moving' on Ukraine as Witkoff meets Putin4 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 2nd update4 hours ago