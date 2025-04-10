Open Menu

Barca Destroy Dortmund In Champions League Mismatch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Robert Lewandowski hit a brace to help a devastating Barcelona rout Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in a one-sided Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Hansi Flick's Barca are a step away from reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 2019 and extended their unbeaten run to 23 matches.

The five-time winners took the lead against last year's runners-up through red-hot winger Raphinha before Lewandowski reached 40 goals for the season with his double.

Teenager Lamine Yamal was an unstoppable force throughout and deftly prodded home Barcelona's fourth as Dortmund collapsed.

Barca, who last lifted the trophy in 2015 are aiming to seal a final four clash against Inter Milan or Bayern Munich when they visit Germany next Tuesday.

"I think we played very well but we have one more game to go... we always want to play our football and we want to play it there and we will win," Lewandowski told Movistar.

"If you have 4-0 in the first half (of the tie), in the second half in Dortmund you have to play the same or better.

"In the end it's the Champions League, and we always want to play at our level."

