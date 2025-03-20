Barca Eye Women's Champions League Semis, City Hand Chelsea First Defeat Of Season
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 07:20 PM
Wolfsburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Barcelona are on track for the last four of the Women's Champions League after the holders routed Wolfsburg 4-1, while Manchester City's 2-0 win handed Chelsea their first defeat this season in Wednesday's quarter-final first leg action.
Unlike the 2023 Champions League final between the same two opponents, won narrowly 3-2 by Barcelona who came from two goals down, Wednesday's last-eight clash was an uneven affair.
A first-half own-goal by Caitlin Dijkstra, followed up by two strikes in quick succession in the second period by Irene Paredes and Salma Paralluelo put Barcelona firmly in control.
Janina Minge pulled one back inside the final 15 minutes for hosts Wolfsburg, before Barcelona's Sydney Schertenleib added a late fourth.
"Wolfsburg are a really good team but we are confident in our game, in our team, in our players," Paredes told UEFA.
"We were so serious and we didn't make mistakes - that's key in this type of game. We always had to stay alert because they can play long balls and hurt us."
Wolfsburg's Minge told DAZN: "At times we felt like headless chickens on the pitch... in the second half, we were just chasing after them."
Winners of three of the past four Champions Leagues, Barcelona went ahead after 26 minutes when Ewa Pajor, who spent almost a decade at the German club, pressured Dijkstra into conceding an own goal from Aitana Bonmati's cross.
Barcelona took control of the tie with two goals in three minutes after the interval.
Paredes tapped in from close range after Wolfsburg failed to deal with Barcelona's 50th-minute corner and just three minutes later Paralluelo's finish capped an incisive raid from the visitors.
Minge gave Wolfsburg hope when she headed in with 79 minutes gone, but Swiss teenager Schertenleib's fine curling finish with two minutes remaining put Barcelona firmly in control of the tie.
- Miedema double -
If Barcelona can finish the job in the second leg, they will face the winners of Manchester City's tie against Chelsea.
City hold the advantage after their dynamic display in Manchester avenged last weekend's League Cup final defeat against Chelsea.
Women's Super League leaders Chelsea are chasing a first Champions League trophy.
But Chelsea's shock loss ended their 28-game unbeaten run in all competitions in Sonia Bompastor's first season in charge, leaving their hopes of reaching the semi-finals hanging by a slender thread.
"Tonight was a tough performance," Bompastor said. "It's the first time we have been beaten, so that's not a drama.
"We still have one game to reverse the situation and there is hope for us. Our ambitions are still there."
Given the absence of key forward Khadija Shaw, it was an impressive result for City's interim manager Nick Cushing, who took over from the sacked Gareth Taylor last week.
"Tonight's a massive boost because we've been getting a lot of knocks and are missing a lot of players, and this result gives us confidence," Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema told TNT sports.
This was the second of four successive meetings between the teams in the space of just 12 days, with a Super League clash looming on Sunday followed by the European second leg on March 27.
City took the lead on the hour when Mary Fowler's cross caused havoc in the Chelsea defence and Miedema's shot crashed in off the crossbar.
Miedema struck again in the 89th minute when the substitute took Kerolin's pass inside the area and drilled into the bottom corner.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..
Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced
DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day with community initiativ ..
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media
UAE marks International Day of Happiness
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events
More Stories From World
-
Barca eye Women's Champions League semis, City hand Chelsea first defeat of season6 minutes ago
-
Barca on track for women's Champions League semis after thumping Wolfsburg46 minutes ago
-
German foreign minister on Syria visit reopens Damascus embassy3 hours ago
-
Khamenei says US strikes on Yemen 'crime that must be stopped'3 hours ago
-
Top EU diplomat hails Trump offer to help Ukraine get air defences3 hours ago
-
Boxing receives official IOC thumbs-up for Los Angeles Games3 hours ago
-
Jeddah Governor honours group Taf3ol Saudi Arabia for media leadership3 hours ago
-
Race to become Olympics supremo on a knife edge4 hours ago
-
US State Dept. fends off question about Pakistan's internal affairs4 hours ago
-
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan dies aged 764 hours ago
-
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan dies aged 765 hours ago
-
Barca on track for women's Champions League semis after thumping Wolfsburg5 hours ago