Barca goals flowing ahead of Real Sociedad challenge

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) La Liga leaders Barcelona have been in sensational goalscoring form this season and visit Real Sociedad on Sunday in La Liga high on confidence.

The Catalans have netted 55 times in 16 matches across all competitions and have scored three times or more in each of their last seven outings.

Basque side La Real have historically proven difficult for Barcelona to overcome in San Sebastian but Hansi Flick's side have swept aside any team to cross their path since September.

Barcelona suffered their only league defeat six weeks ago at Osasuna and since then have thrashed Spanish and European champions Real Madrid 4-0, as well as beating Bayern Munich 4-1 in Europe.

"The results speak their own language and it's really good to see that," said Flick, with his team nine points clear of Madrid at the top of La Liga.

One of the key factors in Barcelona's form has been the resurgence of veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski under his former Bayern Munich coach Flick.

After struggling for form at times last season the 36-year-old has been nigh-on unstoppable this season.

Lewandowski reached 19 goals in 16 games for the season with a brace on Wednesday as Barcelona strolled to a 5-2 Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade.

"Since the beginning of this season we have a goal -- we have to play very attacking football... we score a lot of goals," said Lewandowski afterwards.

"The defensive line also plays very well, everything works so far almost perfectly...

"We have many games until the end of the season, no matter if it's La Liga or Champions League, we have to always look at what we can do better and what we improve too, no matter how many goals we have scored today. The next game is a new game and a new chance to win."

Lewandowski has found the net 14 times in La Liga and is the division's top scorer, with double the tally of any other player.

The forward has superb support from Raphinha and teenage Spain star Lamine Yamal, with the trio shredding opponents on a regular basis.

Barcelona's summer signing Dani Olmo is also likely to start as he continues his comeback from injury.

The playmaker netted twice in the derby win over Espanyol last weekend and has five goals in five La Liga games since his arrival.

Real Sociedad are down in 11th in La Liga but Imanol Alguacil's side are improving as the weeks tick by after a slow start.

The coach suggested his team's results would improve after some poor finishing cost them points earlier in the campaign.

Real Sociedad have scored 10 league goals, in stark contrast to Barcelona's 40.

"I always say that in order to score goals you have to be superior to your opponent and create chances," said Alguacil after his team beat Sevilla last weekend.

"It's true that up until now we weren't performing very well... but what's important is to create chances, and the team is doing that."

Second-placed Real Madrid are in action on Saturday against Osasuna, looking to cut Barcelona's advantage back to six points.

Player to watch: Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid need to bounce back after two consecutive home defeats and Mbappe in particular will be hoping to silence the critics by finding the net against Osasuna. The striker has one goal in his last six games for Los Blancos and is still working on his partnership with Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

Key stats

2 - Outfielders to play every minute of the opening 12 rounds, Real Betis's Diego Llorente and Mallorca's Antonio Raillo

9 - goals Real Madrid have conceded in their last three home matches across all competitions

42 - Raphinha has made the most chances of any player across the five big European leagues

Fixtures

Friday (all times GMT)

Rayo Vallecano v Las Palmas (2000)

Saturday

Real Madrid v Osasuna (1300), Villarreal v Alaves (1515), Leganes v Sevilla (2000)

Sunday

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (1300), Mallorca v Atletico Madrid (1515), Getafe v Girona (1730), Valladolid v Athletic Bilbao (1730), Real Sociedad v Barcelona (2000)

Note: Espanyol v Valencia postponed after heavy flooding in eastern Spain

rbs/mw