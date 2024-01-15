Open Menu

Barca Lacking In Every Way In Madrid Thrashing: Xavi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Barca lacking in every way in Madrid thrashing: Xavi

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez criticised his team for their inadequate performance in a humbling 4-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

The Spanish champions were thrashed in Saudi Arabia by their bitter Clasico rivals and Xavi said his team gave a bad account of themselves.

"We were lacking in every way and have to apologise to the fans, we did not show the level to compete in a final," Xavi told reporters.

"It's a heavy defeat, as a Barca fan I'm disappointed, we put on one of our worst displays of the season.

"This is not the image that Barca have to show, especially in a final against Real Madrid."

Vinicius Junior hit a first-half treble for Real Madrid, including a brace inside the first 10 minutes, with Robert Lewandowski netting for the Catalans.

Rodrygo rounded off Real Madrid's rout in the second half, while Barca defender Ronald Araujo was sent off for two bookings, both for fouls on Vinicius.

"We did not stop counter-attacks and runs, we started in the worst way in a final, we were trailing for the whole game," added Xavi.

"We reacted well with Robert's goal and then with the penalty, the game basically ended there."

Xavi said his team had to work on their mistakes after the defeat, but that three trophies were still at stake this season.

Barcelona visit third-tier Unionistas de Salamanca in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Thursday.

"It's a trophy lost, we have to be self-critical (but) I still believe in the project and we can still have a great season," said the coach.

"I think we can turn the situation around ... everything continues, I've been in these situations many times, there's nothing for it but sucking up the criticism."

Related Topics

Visit Salamanca Barcelona Saudi Arabia Sunday Real Madrid Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

44 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

16 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

1 day ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

1 day ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

1 day ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

1 day ago
 59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

1 day ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World