Barca Mount Late Comeback To Stun Atletico In Thriller
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Barcelona battled back from two goals down to beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 and land an important blow in the Spanish title race on Sunday.
Lamine Yamal struck in the 92nd minute and Ferran Torres in the 98th to help take the Catalans back top of the table after Real Madrid beat Villarreal on Saturday to briefly claim pole position.
Barcelona have a game in hand on the champions with both sides level on 60 points, while Atletico trail the top two by four after they crumbled at home against Hansi Flick's side to end a disastrous week following their Champions League elimination.
Having twice been caught out late by Atletico this season, this time it was Barcelona's turn to provide the sting in the tail, extending their unbeaten streak to 18 matches across all competitions.
Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth put Atletico ahead before Robert Lewandowski and Torres hit back for Barca, who went on to win in stoppage time.
"I think that after the anger, the feeling of impotence, not being comfortable in the game, we put our best foot forward and gave the best that we have," Yamal told DAZN.
"It was a very important game to win in the end, beating Atletico was a statement win, we put ourselves back as leaders having played a game fewer and we're very happy."
Flick had warned his players to stay focussed after they conceded a 96th minute goal in December to surrender the lead at the top of the table to Atletico in a 2-1 home defeat.
Barcelona also conceded two late goals in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg to draw 4-4 against Diego Simeone's side in February.
They played within themselves in the first half, overly cautious and conserving energy.
Teenage winger Yamal created one chance for himself but fired wide with Jan Oblak's goal gaping, while Lewandowski directed a header at the Slovenian stopper.
At the other end Atletico wanted a penalty when Inigo Martinez pulled back Marcos Llorente in the area but they were not given it.
Barcelona's best chance of the first half came when Pedri played in Lewandowski, who hit the top of the crossbar with a powerful drive. From the resulting goal kick, Atletico found the opener.
The hosts worked the ball to Antoine Griezmann, who threaded a brilliant pass across the area to Giuliano Simeone, with Alvarez finishing from his cut-back.
It provided a moment of joy for the former Manchester City striker who felt deep frustration in midweek when his penalty against Real Madrid was controversially disallowed for a supposed double touch on the ball, as Atletico were eliminated in the Champions League last 16.
- 'Strange game' -
