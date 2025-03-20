Open Menu

Barca On Track For Women's Champions League Semis After Thumping Wolfsburg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Wolfsburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Defending champions Barcelona are on track for the final four of the women's Champions League after a dominant 4-1 win in their quarter-final first leg at Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

Unlike the 2023 Champions League final between the same two opponents, won narrowly 3-2 by Barcelona who came from two goals down, Wednesday's clash was an uneven affair.

A first-half own-goal by Caitlin Dijkstra, followed up by two strikes in quick succession in the second period by Irene Paredes and Salma Paralluelo put the visitors firmly in control.

Janina Minge pulled one back inside the final 15 minutes for Wolfsburg, before Sydney Schertenleib added a late fourth.

"Wolfsburg are a really good team but we are confident in our game, in our team, in our players," Paredes told UEFA.

"We were so serious and we didn't make mistakes - that's key in this type of game. We always had to stay alert because they can play long balls and hurt us."

Wolfsburg's Minge told DAZN "it was extremely difficult," adding: "At times we felt like headless chickens on the pitch... in the second half, we were just chasing after them.

"We'll give it our all in the return leg. We won't give up."

Winners of three of the past four Champions Leagues, Barcelona showed fluency in attack and pinned the Wolves back early.

Barcelona's dominance of the ball finally showed on the scoreboard after 26 minutes when Ewa Pajor, who spent almost a decade at the German club, pressured Dijkstra into conceding an own goal from Aitana Bonmati's cross.

The visitors were unable to make their dominance count further with just a one-goal lead heading into half-time.

But Barcelona quickly took control of the match, and the tie, with two goals in three minutes just after the interval.

Paredes tapped in from close range after Wolfsburg failed to deal with a Barcelona corner on 50 minutes.

On the 53rd-minute mark, Paralluelo scored on a Barcelona counter, her shot scuffed into her own net by Wolfsburg's Minge.

Paralluelo looked to have scored again just five minutes later, but was half-a-metre offside when assisted by Pajor.

Minge gave Wolfsburg hope when she headed in unmarked from just near the penalty spot with 79 minutes gone, but Swiss teenager Schertenleib's fine curling finish with two minutes remaining put Barcelona firmly in control of the tie.

The scope of the loss leaves Wolfsburg needing a mountain to climb next week in Barcelona if they are to move past the Catalans and try and add to two Champions League titles.

Later, Manchester City host English champions Chelsea in Wednesday's other quarter-final.

