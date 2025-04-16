Open Menu

Barca Suffer Morale Blow In Dortmund Amid Quadruple Hunt

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Barcelona reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2019 but Wednesday's defeat by Borussia Dortmund gave the Catalans cause for concern.

Hansi Flick's side lost their unbeaten start to 2025, falling at the 25th hurdle, and were given a scare in the 3-1 defeat by Dortmund, progressing 5-3 on aggregate after their emphatic first-leg rout.

Barca have been the competition's most entertaining side and for the first time in years are serious contenders to lift the trophy, but their undoing in Germany sapped at their confidence.

"There was not a great atmosphere in the dressing room... it was only when I told them, 'Lads, we're in the semi-finals,' that it lifted a bit," said Flick.

Barcelona started well this season before a dismal slump towards the end of 2024 when they lost momentum and belief, before recovering after the winter break.

As quickly as things changed for the better, they can change again for worse, particularly given Barcelona's hectic schedule as they battle for a potential quadruple.

"It will be important to analyse this game, but we've accumulated a lot of matches, and it could be normal (to have a dip)," said Flick.

The visit to Dortmund was their seventh game in a 20-day spell and unfortunately for Flick, this match showed the coach he cannot afford to rest key players.

The German benched midfield maestro Pedri Gonzalez and Barcelona suffered for it, unable to control the game, pushed back by the hosts.

Inigo Martinez was also rested, with Ronald Araujo stepping in, and the Uruguayan had an uncomfortable night, still not finding his footing under Flick after injury.

Gerard Martin is limited at left-back but must play in the next few weeks with Alejandro Balde injured and unlikely to return by the time Barca face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on April 26.

"We were not up to it today, we made mistakes, switched off... Flick told us we had to improve at half-time," admitted defender Jules Kounde.

