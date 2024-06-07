Open Menu

Barca's Cubarsi Among Cuts For Final Spain Euro 2024 Squad

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Barca's Cubarsi among cuts for final Spain Euro 2024 squad

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Spain coach Luis de la Fuente cut Barcelona's teenage defender Pau Cubarsi from his final squad for Euro 2024 along with Marcos Llorente and Aleix Garcia on Friday.

De la Fuente named a 29-man list in May before whittling it down to 26 players a week before the tournament begins in Germany.

Cubarsi, 17, burst into the limelight with Barcelona in the second half of the season and made his international debut in March against Colombia in a friendly.

Atletico Madrid's versatile midfielder Llorente missed out along with Girona playmaker Garcia.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, 16, stayed on the list with the club's midfielder Fermin Lopez.

Real Betis's Ayoze Perez and Athletic Bilbao defender Dani Vivian also survived the cut despite Spanish reports they were in line to miss out.

Spain face Northern Ireland in a final tune-up friendly on Saturday, seven days before their first match at Euro 2024 against Croatia on June 15.

Spain squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr/KSA), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/ENG)

Midfielders: Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Pedri, Fermin Lopez (both Barcelona), Alex Baena (Villarreal)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/GER), Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres (both Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis)

Related Topics

Germany Paris David Bilbao Barcelona Manchester Ireland Spain Croatia Colombia Euro March May June From Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coach Sevilla

Recent Stories

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

35 minutes ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

43 minutes ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

49 minutes ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

17 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

17 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

17 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

17 hours ago

More Stories From World