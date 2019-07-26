Barcelona airport braces for weekend strike chaos

A weekend strike by ground crew at Barcelona airport, Spain's second largest, has already forced the cancellation of over 100 flights, Spanish airline Vueling said Friday

Hundreds more flights could eventually be affected in peak season by the walkout, the government has warned.

Vueling, a subsidiary of British group IAG which also owns Spain's flagship carrier Iberia and British Airways, said it has already cancelled 112 flights to and from Barcelona this weekend.

"To try to cause minimal inconvenience to our customers, we have been forced to plan the early cancellation of some flights," said Vueling.

But the strike of 2,700 Iberia ground crew called for July 27 and 28 could be even more far-reaching, Spain's public works ministry warned on Thursday, given Iberia workers "serve 27 companies in the airport of Barcelona.

" "It could affect around 1,000 flights," it said in a statement.

The ministry has established a minimum service of 54 percent for international flights and 32 percent in national connections.

The ground crew are on strike to denounce a "lack of personnel" and "abuse of extra hours", particularly during peak season in July and August.

Iberia said the strike was "disproportionate" and slammed that it "is taking place during critical days" when those coming back from their July holidays coincide with those going for August.