Barcelona City Authorities Propose Canceling Flights To, From Madrid To Cut Emissions

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:50 PM

Barcelona City Authorities Propose Canceling Flights To, From Madrid to Cut Emissions

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Barcelona City Council has proposed canceling flights between the Catalan capital and Madrid to reduce emissions from aircraft to the atmosphere, saying that an existing railroad network connecting the two major cities can be used instead.

"There is an emission-free railway alternative to the air travel," Eloi Badia, the councilor for the climate emergency, said in an interview with the local Beteve tv channel on Wednesday.

The official noted, however, that such a decision was not solely within the council's purview, adding that the city would address corresponding proposals to the Catalan regional government and the Spanish central authorities.

Your Thoughts and Comments

