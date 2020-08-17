UrduPoint.com
Barcelona Commemorates Third Anniversary Of Terror Attacks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:47 PM

Barcelona Commemorates Third Anniversary of Terror Attacks

Barcelona leaders and residents have commemorated the victims of the 2017 terror attacks on the third anniversary of the tragedy

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Barcelona leaders and residents have commemorated the victims of the 2017 terror attacks on the third anniversary of the tragedy.

A silent march took place through La Rambla, a popular street where Youness Abouyaacoub rammed a van into a crowd, killing 14 people. White carnations were laid at the place at which the van came to a halt.

Over 50 family members of the victims and survivors of the attack took part in the commemoration, with the participation of many of Catalonia's government officials, including head of the government Quim Torra.

On August 17, 2017, 22-year-old Abouyaacoub drove into crowds on La Rambla and fled the scene. Later that day, five accomplices attempted a similar attack in the nearby town of Cambrils, which was followed by the stabbing of passersby.

Both attacks came after an explosion killed two people believed to be the masterminds of the terrorist's activities. Investigators have established that they were producing an improvised explosive device that detonated by mistake, which in turn, motivated the attacks. The attacks resulted in 16 deaths, including the eight terrorists, and the injuries of around 150 people. The Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Three people believed to be a part of the same ring as the attackers are currently in court over accusations of belonging to a terror group.

