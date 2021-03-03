Barcelona Court Orders Detained Anarchists to Await Trial in Jail Without Bail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) A court in Barcelona decided to keep in pretrial detention without the right to bail the eight anarchists detained for instigating violence during Saturday's protests in the Catalan capital.

In late February, Barcelona once again became an epicenter for country-wide protests against the imprisonment of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel. According to the local police, protesters on Saturday set up barricades; threw flares, firecrackers and other objects at officers; and flung paint cans at police vehicles. One police van was set on fire, but the officer inside managed to escape before sustaining injuries. The police also reported that several banks, ATMs, shops and a hotel on La Rambla were damaged due to acts of vandalism.

As a result, over ten people were detained, eight of which allegedly belonged to an organized group that instigated and committed the most serious crimes, said the Catalan police force, Mossos de Escuadra.

The High Court of Justice of Catalonia ruled that the eight detainees, among which are six Italian nationals, one French and one Spanish citizen, should remain in jail awaiting trial without the right to bail.

"The charges are attempted murder, attempted assault on government officers, instigating public disorder, incurring damages, participating in illegal gatherings and rallies, belonging to a criminal organization," the court stated.

Country-wide protests started in Spain on February 16, after the arrest and jailing of the controversial Catalan rapper on charges of glorifying terrorism and slandering the Spanish monarchy in song lyrics and social media posts. The protests lead to violent clashes with the police, especially in Barcelona. Over 150 people were detained, nearly a hundred were injured, a woman lost an eye after being hit with a rubber bullet by the police. The majority of protesters are anarchists and supporters of Spain's left-wing movement.