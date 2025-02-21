Barcelona face Las Palmas with Liga lead strength test beckoning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Barcelona travel to Las Palmas on Saturday in La Liga aiming to do what they, champions Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have failed to manage in recent weeks.

Having clawed their way back to the top of the pile, leading Los Blancos on goal difference, Hansi Flick's side are determined to hold on to top spot.

Barcelona led for most of the first half of the season before a collapse in November and December saw them drop to third.

Atletico Madrid beat Barca just before Christmas to take the lead but after stumbling at minnows Leganes in January, Real Madrid took control.

They opened up a seven-point lead on third-place Barca but with no wins in their last three games, Flick's team muscled their way back in.

Barca beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 on Monday to reclaim top spot for the first time in 2025 and this time they plan to keep it.

"Getting that first place is positive for the fans," said Flick. "Now we are back and we are very happy."

Having endured a run of just one win in seven La Liga matches towards the end of 2024, Flick took action.

The coach brought in goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and midfielder Frenkie de Jong to replace Inaki Pena and Marc Casado respectively in his regular starting line-up.

Barcelona also benefitted from the winter break to rest legs run ragged by Flick's high-pressing and intense style.

It also offered the chance for a mental reset, which the players and coach admitted was much needed.

"I think you can have a feeling that in La Liga we're missing 5-10 percent, it's like that and this is what we have to change," complained Flick in January.

Barcelona do not need reminding about Las Palmas' threat, even though they are down in 17th battling relegation.

The Catalans fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home against the Canary Islanders in November, their first home reverse in La Liga.

It was part of Barcelona's dire run of form which threatened to undo their good work at the start of the season.

However with their fresh legs after the winter break they thrashed Real Madrid to win the Spanish Super Cup and have found their rhythm again.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said, even when Barcelona were down in third, that he thought the Catalans were the strongest side in the division.

"I think in La Liga there are four or five teams that are really good, and we are one of them," Flick said in response.

"We have our style, how we want to play. We focus on that, not the other things."

By the time Barca take on Las Palmas, Atletico may already be sitting ahead of them.

The Rojiblancos side visit Valencia earlier on Saturday, while champions Madrid welcome Girona on Sunday.

Player to watch: Antony

Since joining Real Betis on loan from Manchester United the Brazilian winger has hit his best form. With three goals in four games across all competitions for the Andalucian side, his next challenge is breaching a tough Getafe defence on the road on Sunday. Antony's arrival has sparked a Betis revival and they are battling to qualify for European competition next season.

Key stats:

2.7 - goals per game netted on average in La Liga by Flick's free-scoring Barca

5 - Consecutive defeats for bottom of the table Villarreal

37 - Rayo Vallecano defender Abdul Mumin leads the league for blocks

Fixtures

Friday (GMT)

Celta Vigo v Osasuna (2000)

Saturday

Alaves v Espanyol (1300), Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal (1515), Valencia v Atletico Madrid (1730), Las Palmas v Barcelona (2000)

Sunday

Athletic Bilbao v Valladolid (1300), Real Madrid v Girona (1515), Getafe v Real Betis (1730), Real Sociedad v Leganes (2000)

Monday

Sevilla v Mallorca (2000)

