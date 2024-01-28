Barcelona head coach Xavi to leave club at end of season

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez will leave the Spanish powerhouse on June 30 at the end of the 2023 - 24 football season.

"I would like to announce that on June 30 I will not continue as the coach of Barca," Xavi, 44, said after Villarreal beat Barcelona 5-3 in a Spanish La Liga match.

"I think the situation needs to change course, and as a culer (Barcelona member), I cannot allow the current situation," he said in a news conference.

Third in the league table, Barcelona have 44 points in 21 matches and fell 10 points behind leaders, Real Madrid. The La Liga title hopes for the defending champions are fading.

Xavi said after the home loss to Villarreal he talked to Barcelona President Joan Laporta and other executives that he will leave his post in June.

"I had already decided this a few days ago, but I think it is the moment to announce it," said the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder.

"I believe the club needs a change in dynamics," he said. "I don't want to be a problem. I want to be a solution for Barca as I was two years ago.

”

In addition, Xavi said he and the team would fight their best in the next four months.

"In these four months, I will give everything. I'll try to give my all to try and win the league. I still think we can do it," he said.

The decision by the former World Cup champion will not change if Barcelona win a title this season.

Earlier this week, Barcelona were knocked out of Spain's Copa del Rey with a 4-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao.

In January, Real Madrid beat Barcelona 4-1 to win the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona will play Italy's Napoli in the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg next month.

One of the legendary Barcelona and Spain players, Xavi left Qatar's Al-Sadd in 2021 to coach his boyhood club.

He guided Barcelona to the 2023 La Liga title and a Spanish Super Cup last year.

Xavi is an important figure for Barcelona as he spent 24 years as a player and won 25 major trophies, including eight Spanish La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles.

Separately, he helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.