Barcelona Hospital Targeted by Cyberattack From Outside Spain - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) A cyberattack conducted against the Clinic hospital in Barcelona on Sunday was organized from outside Spain, Spanish media reported, citing a hospital representative.

The attack had been carried out by a cybercriminal group called Ransom House, according to the hospital's telecommunications secretary, Sergi Marcen, 20Minutos newspaper reported.

"Usually, Ransom House conducts such attacks demanding money, but they have not reached out to us ... There will be no negotiations on (ransom) payment," Marcen was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

As of Monday, as many as 150 surgeries and 300 consultations are yet to be scheduled as a result of the aftermath of the attack, with emergency cases transferred to other hospitals.

On Sunday, the Clinic hospital suffered a cyberattack that affected ambulance services, a laboratory and other facilities belonging to the hospital.�