Barcelona Mayor Calls for Peace Amid Reports of Over 70 Injured in Catalonia Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau has called for peace and dialogue amid reports of 74 people injured in protests that took place across Catalonia on Tuesday, over a controversial Supreme Court ruling.

"We are a city of peace and dialogue. We do not want unjust imprisonments or accusations against peaceful people. We do not want fires like the ones tonight in BCN [Barcelona Airport]: they are unacceptable and they put the safety of neighbors at risk," Colau wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

According to local media, at least 74 people were injured during Tuesday protests in Catalonia, while 25 people have been detained.

Protesters clashed with police in Barcelona, where about 40,000 took to the streets on Tuesday.

The protesters threw various objects at police officers, set trash cans on fire and tried to break into government buildings. Police reportedly used rubber bullets and batons against the protesters.

Hotbeds of clashes were also located near administrative buildings in Lleida, Tarragona and Girona.

Protests began in Catalonia on Monday, after the Spanish Supreme Court ruled to sentence nine Catalan politicians, involved in organizing the 2017 independence referendum, to 9-13 years in prison.

On Monday, over 130 protesters and 70 police officers were injured.