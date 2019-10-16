UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barcelona Mayor Calls For Peace Amid Reports Of Over 70 Injured In Catalonia Protests

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:20 AM

Barcelona Mayor Calls for Peace Amid Reports of Over 70 Injured in Catalonia Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau has called for peace and dialogue amid reports of 74 people injured in protests that took place across Catalonia on Tuesday, over a controversial Supreme Court ruling.

"We are a city of peace and dialogue. We do not want unjust imprisonments or accusations against peaceful people. We do not want fires like the ones tonight in BCN [Barcelona Airport]: they are unacceptable and they put the safety of neighbors at risk," Colau wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

According to local media, at least 74 people were injured during Tuesday protests in Catalonia, while 25 people have been detained.

Protesters clashed with police in Barcelona, where about 40,000 took to the streets on Tuesday.

The protesters threw various objects at police officers, set trash cans on fire and tried to break into government buildings. Police reportedly used rubber bullets and batons against the protesters.

Hotbeds of clashes were also located near administrative buildings in Lleida, Tarragona and Girona.

Protests began in Catalonia on Monday, after the Spanish Supreme Court ruled to sentence nine Catalan politicians, involved in organizing the 2017 independence referendum, to 9-13 years in prison.

On Monday, over 130 protesters and 70 police officers were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Supreme Court Police Twitter Tarragona Barcelona Independence 2017 Media Government

Recent Stories

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Min ..

4 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Found ..

4 hours ago

SEWA discusses securing cables with Korean delegat ..

5 hours ago

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

5 hours ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

5 hours ago

467 drug peddlers held outside educational institu ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.