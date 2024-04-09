Open Menu

Barcelona Meet Their Past In Paris While Atletico Look For Home Boost In Champions League

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Barcelona meet their past in Paris while Atletico look for home boost in Champions League

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) FC Barcelona come face to face with their recent past, while Atletico Madrid need their home form to continue as the two sides play the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal ties on Wednesday.

Barcelona travel to Paris to face Paris Saint Germain, who have former Barca and Spain coach Luis Enrique at the helm, likely Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe leading their attack and former Barca winger Ousmane Dembele on the wing.

Xavi Hernandez's side have improved in recent weeks, although with an eight-point deficit to Real Madrid in La Liga, the Champions League remains their only realistic option for a title this season.

Barca are still without long-term absentees, Gavi and Alex Balde, while Pedri and Andreas Christensen also miss the game, with Pedri putting the finishing touches to his recovery from yet another muscle problem, and Christensen still struggling with his Achilles tendon.

Frenkie de Jong has recovered from an ankle injury and will be able to play.

Related Topics

Attack Paris Barcelona Spain From FC Barcelona Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Coach

Recent Stories

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

2 hours ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

3 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

15 hours ago
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

15 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

15 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

15 hours ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

15 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

15 hours ago
 CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

15 hours ago

More Stories From World