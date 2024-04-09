Barcelona meet their past in Paris while Atletico look for home boost in Champions League

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) FC Barcelona come face to face with their recent past, while Atletico Madrid need their home form to continue as the two sides play the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal ties on Wednesday.

Barcelona travel to Paris to face Paris Saint Germain, who have former Barca and Spain coach Luis Enrique at the helm, likely Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe leading their attack and former Barca winger Ousmane Dembele on the wing.

Xavi Hernandez's side have improved in recent weeks, although with an eight-point deficit to Real Madrid in La Liga, the Champions League remains their only realistic option for a title this season.

Barca are still without long-term absentees, Gavi and Alex Balde, while Pedri and Andreas Christensen also miss the game, with Pedri putting the finishing touches to his recovery from yet another muscle problem, and Christensen still struggling with his Achilles tendon.

Frenkie de Jong has recovered from an ankle injury and will be able to play.