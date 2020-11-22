UrduPoint.com
Barcelona Police Shoot At, Injure Man Threatening Them With Knife - Urban Guard

Sun 22nd November 2020 | 05:10 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) A man was injured by the Barcelona City Guard after he threatened police officers with a knife, the municipal police force announced on Twitter.

"The person demonstrated a very aggressive attitude and threatened the agents with a large knife.

One of the officers had to make use of a firearm," the Barcelona City (Urban) Guard said on Twitter.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 p. m. local time (18:00 GMT) on Saturday on the Passeig de Sant Joan avenue in Barcelona, according to police.

According to local media reports, the 43-year-old man has been taken to a hospital.

An investigation has been launched by the Barcelona City Guard, as well as the police force of Catalonia (Mossos d'Esquadra).

