UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barcelona Residents Protesting Against Eviction Clash With Police - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:38 PM

Barcelona Residents Protesting Against Eviction Clash With Police - Reports

A group of protesters has clashed with Mossos d'Esquadra, the police force of Catalonia, in Barcelona, the Spanish 24 Horas TV channel reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) A group of protesters has clashed with Mossos d'Esquadra, the police force of Catalonia, in Barcelona, the Spanish 24 Horas tv channel reports.

About a hundred people were protesting against eviction in the El Poble-Sec district of Barcelona on Tuesday.

Several lawmakers from the left-wing pro-Catalan independence Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) party participated in the protest.

Demonstrators were throwing paint and other objects at law enforcement officers and police had to use batons against the protesters, 24 Horas said.

Earlier, CUP and The Republican Left of Catalonia, another pro-Catalan independence party, reached an agreement to change the eviction protocol and refuse to involve law enforcement agencies in the case of families or people in vulnerable situations.

Related Topics

Protest Police Barcelona Independence Cuban Peso TV From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, 1,630 reco ..

24 minutes ago

French shares close 0.35 pct higher

1 minute ago

Russia Puts 2 Ex-Police Officers in Prison for Mai ..

1 minute ago

Polish Flag Carrier to Avoid Belarusian Airspace A ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Believes Accusations Against Russia Over R ..

10 minutes ago

Thailand reports 3,226 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.