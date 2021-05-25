Barcelona Residents Protesting Against Eviction Clash With Police - Reports

A group of protesters has clashed with Mossos d'Esquadra, the police force of Catalonia, in Barcelona, the Spanish 24 Horas TV channel reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) A group of protesters has clashed with Mossos d'Esquadra, the police force of Catalonia, in Barcelona, the Spanish 24 Horas tv channel reports.

About a hundred people were protesting against eviction in the El Poble-Sec district of Barcelona on Tuesday.

Several lawmakers from the left-wing pro-Catalan independence Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) party participated in the protest.

Demonstrators were throwing paint and other objects at law enforcement officers and police had to use batons against the protesters, 24 Horas said.

Earlier, CUP and The Republican Left of Catalonia, another pro-Catalan independence party, reached an agreement to change the eviction protocol and refuse to involve law enforcement agencies in the case of families or people in vulnerable situations.