Barcelona residents urged to stay home after rise in virus cases

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Residents of Spain's second city Barcelona have been urged to stay at home unless absolutely necessary after a rise in coronavirus cases, the Catalan government said.

The regional government also ordered the closure of cinemas, and theatres and clubs and bannedgatherings of more than 10 people in the coastal city, Catalan government spokesman Meritxell Budotold a press conference.