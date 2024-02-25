Barcelona Thump Getafe To Go Second, Atletico Held By Almeria
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Xavi's rejigged Barcelona side thrashed Getafe 4-0 on Saturday to climb to second in La Liga with recalled duo Joao Felix and Raphinha getting on the scoresheet.
The defending champions climbed above Girona and have 57 points from 26 games.
Leaders Real Madrid have 62 points and play their game in hand at home to Sevilla on Sunday.
Real Madrid hope to take their La Liga unbeaten tally to 20 matches as they await old boy Sergio Ramos, who returns for the first time since he left in 2021 to join PSG.
Joao Felix and Raphinha missed the midweek Champions League 1-1 draw at Napoli and their return paid dividends.
"We knew which spaces to attack and opened them up on several occasions and that's where the goals came from. It's a victory which gives us a little more peace of mind," said Xavi.
Brazilian forward Raphinha broke the deadlock on 20 minutes latching onto a deep pass with a well-timed run and slick shot into the bottom corner.
Raphinha was involved in the build-up to the second goal as Felix doubled the lead with a far post tap in after 53 minutes, just after Getafe had hit the post.
Robert Lewandowski thought he'd made it 3-0 just before the hour but was ruled off-side.
The Pole has netted nine goals in his last 13 appearances, but was also twice denied by good saves on Saturday.
Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong did make it 3-0 just after the hour with a well struck shot from outside the box before Fermin Lopez tapped home a rebound in time added on.
A minute's silence was observed before the match as a mark of respect following a fire tragedy at a 14-storey apartment block which killed 10 people in Valencia.
The scheduled Liga game between Granada and Valencia was postponed.
Later Saturday bottom side Almeria twice came from behind to hold Atletico Madrid to a 2-2 draw.
The stalemate left the hosts winless this season after 26 matches.
Atletico, who lost 1-0 in the Champions League last 16 first leg tie at Inter Milan in midweek, remain fourth, 10th points off leaders Real Madrid.
Angel Correa volleyed Diego Simeone's side into a second minute lead, with AC Milan loannee Luka Romero levelling for Almeria before the half hour mark.
Rodrigo de Paul restored Atletico's lead on 57 minutes only for Romero to earn the hosts a well earned draw shortly after following a slick one-two with Jonathan Viera.
Alaves and Real Mallorca ended 1-1.
On Sunday table-toppers Real Madrid face Sevilla, with third-placed Girona not in action until Monday when they take on Rayo Vallecano.
