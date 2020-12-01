UrduPoint.com
Barcelona To Receive 50 Migrants From Canary Islands - City Council

Tue 01st December 2020

The Spanish government has authorized the transfer of 50 migrants from the Spanish Canary Islands to Barcelona, the Barcelona City Council said on Tuesday

According to the statement released by the authority, 50 migrants from the Canary Islands will be accommodated in a municipal reception facility, which they are expected to occupy to full capacity.

Upon arrival social care professionals will provide them first health care and cover their immediate basic demands and assess their medium term needs.

Based on the agreement, the Barcelona City Council will provide the accommodation infrastructure while the government will cover the corresponding social care expenses which will be managed by the Spanish non-profit organization ACCEM.

Officials in the Canary Islands have called for urgent help to respond to the recent surge in migrants traveling through the island from the western coast of Africa.

