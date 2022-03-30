UrduPoint.com

Barcelona Truck Drivers Block Freeway To Protest Rising Fuel Prices Again - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Barcelona Truck Drivers Block Freeway to Protest Rising Fuel Prices Again - Reports

About 20 trucks have blocked the Ronda Litoral freeway in Barcelona in protest of rising fuel prices due to anti-Russian sanctions for the sixth working day in a row, Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) About 20 trucks have blocked the Ronda Litoral freeway in Barcelona in protest of rising fuel prices due to anti-Russian sanctions for the sixth working day in a row, Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported on Wednesday.

Several dozen people rallied on the highway on Tuesday, while a caravan of 100 trucks blocked traffic in the southwestern city of Cadiz. The rally has been authorized by the government.

The Wednesday demonstration has resulted in a 9-kilometer (5.6 mile) traffic jam, according to the report.

Miguel Angel Maqueda, a spokesman for the organization that initiated the indefinite strike of Spanish transport workers on March 14, said they will continue protesting until Transport Minister Raquel Sanchez "sees reason."

Last Friday, the Spanish government agreed to compensate 20 euro cents per liter of gas and diesel to citizens. This required an additional 600 million Euros ($670 million) in state funding, which brought the total amount of budgetary allocations to support the struggling Spanish transport sector to 1 billion euros.

Related Topics

Protest Traffic Cadiz Barcelona Euro March Gas Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Philippines calls for vigilance against bird flu s ..

Philippines calls for vigilance against bird flu spread

44 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks final arguments in PECA ..

Islamabad High Court seeks final arguments in PECA case

45 seconds ago
 German public debt rises to 2.3 trn euros in 2021: ..

German public debt rises to 2.3 trn euros in 2021: Destatis

46 seconds ago
 OPEC+ Calls on World Leaders to Ensure Unhindered ..

OPEC+ Calls on World Leaders to Ensure Unhindered Energy Supplies - OPEC Secreta ..

48 seconds ago
 Bulgaria Has No Intention to Pay for Russian Gas i ..

Bulgaria Has No Intention to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - Government

4 minutes ago
 Iran Against Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia - ..

Iran Against Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia - Iranian Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.