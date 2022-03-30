Barcelona Truck Drivers Block Freeway to Protest Rising Fuel Prices Again - Reports

About 20 trucks have blocked the Ronda Litoral freeway in Barcelona in protest of rising fuel prices due to anti-Russian sanctions for the sixth working day in a row, Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) About 20 trucks have blocked the Ronda Litoral freeway in Barcelona in protest of rising fuel prices due to anti-Russian sanctions for the sixth working day in a row, Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported on Wednesday.

Several dozen people rallied on the highway on Tuesday, while a caravan of 100 trucks blocked traffic in the southwestern city of Cadiz. The rally has been authorized by the government.

The Wednesday demonstration has resulted in a 9-kilometer (5.6 mile) traffic jam, according to the report.

Miguel Angel Maqueda, a spokesman for the organization that initiated the indefinite strike of Spanish transport workers on March 14, said they will continue protesting until Transport Minister Raquel Sanchez "sees reason."

Last Friday, the Spanish government agreed to compensate 20 euro cents per liter of gas and diesel to citizens. This required an additional 600 million Euros ($670 million) in state funding, which brought the total amount of budgetary allocations to support the struggling Spanish transport sector to 1 billion euros.