Barcelona Truckers Shut Port To Demand Pay Raise - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:37 PM

Barcelona Truckers Shut Port to Demand Pay Raise - Reports

Transport and logistics firm workers in Barcelona who are striking over a pay row used trucks to shut three entrances to the city port in Wednesday's early hours, media said

Transport and logistics firm workers in Barcelona who are striking over a pay row used trucks to shut three entrances to the city port in Wednesday's early hours, media said.

Hundreds of people blocked a roundabout on the road leading to the port, trapping a large number of cars, according to the Catalan morning daily, El Periodico.

The strike was initiated by Spain's two major trade unions, UGT and CCOO, after talks to secure pay raises for truckers failed. Their wages have been frozen for nine years.

The strike has led to long lines inside Barcelona, and public transport has been affected, as well as suburban logistics centers belonging to US online retail giant Amazon.

