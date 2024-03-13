Barcelona v Napoli Champions League starting line-ups

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, second leg between Barcelona and Napoli at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona on Tuesday (kick-off 2000 GMT):

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (capt); Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Fermin Lopez, Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Coach: Xavi Hernandez (ESP)

Napoli (4-3-3)

Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo (capt), Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Hamed Traore; Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Coach: Francesco Calzona (ITA)

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)