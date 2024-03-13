Barcelona V Napoli Champions League Starting Line-ups
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, second leg between Barcelona and Napoli at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona on Tuesday (kick-off 2000 GMT):
Barcelona (4-3-3)
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (capt); Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Fermin Lopez, Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha
Coach: Xavi Hernandez (ESP)
Napoli (4-3-3)
Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo (capt), Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Hamed Traore; Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Coach: Francesco Calzona (ITA)
Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)
Recent Stories
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC
Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held
Special counsel grilled over report that questioned Biden's memory
IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad
More Stories From World
-
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise42 minutes ago
-
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids42 minutes ago
-
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid1 hour ago
-
Special counsel grilled over report that questioned Biden's memory1 hour ago
-
Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks with Bosnia2 hours ago
-
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid2 hours ago
-
The many chilling myths of Prague's 'lunatic graveyard'2 hours ago
-
French parliament to vote on Macron's Ukraine strategy4 hours ago
-
'Activist pope' hampers Vatican peace efforts with Ukraine comments4 hours ago
-
Guinea PM hints at delayed return to elected government4 hours ago
-
France talks pave way towards Corsica's autonomy4 hours ago
-
First aid vessel leaves Cyprus for war-torn Gaza4 hours ago