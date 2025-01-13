Barcelona Wins Spanish Super Cup Against Real Madrid
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) FC Barcelona claimed their 15th Spanish Super Cup title by defeating Real Madrid 5-2 in a thrilling final at King Abdullah sports City Stadium in Jeddah , with Vice Minister of Sport Bader Alkadi presenting the trophy to the victorious team.
This victory saw Barcelona extend their record as the most successful club in Super Cup history, surpassing arch-rivals Real Madrid, which have 12 titles.
Recent Stories
ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service
HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh
Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10
UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations
Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..
HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025
PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan
Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..
£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17
More Stories From World
-
Tenth Saudi relief plane arrives in Syria3 minutes ago
-
Barcelona wins Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid3 minutes ago
-
Wildfire death toll in Los Angeles rises to 243 minutes ago
-
KFSHRC modernizes Biobank Center, Ushering an era of personalized medicine13 minutes ago
-
Kremlin declines to comment on North Korean POWs in Ukraine23 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured Ukrainian village south of Pokrovsk33 minutes ago
-
France's Marine Le Pen 'will never forgive' herself for expelling father43 minutes ago
-
Russia says Ukraine targeted infrastructure of gas pipeline to Turkey43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh diplomats stress strengthening bilateral trade ties53 minutes ago
-
Italy's Benetton ad photographer Toscani dies: family1 hour ago
-
Chinese businessmen invited to seize investment opportunities in Pakistan's plastic industry1 hour ago
-
Gwadar PhD scholar to improve local fisheries after learning in China1 hour ago