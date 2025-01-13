Open Menu

Barcelona Wins Spanish Super Cup Against Real Madrid

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Barcelona wins Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) FC Barcelona claimed their 15th Spanish Super Cup title by defeating Real Madrid 5-2 in a thrilling final at King Abdullah sports City Stadium in Jeddah , with Vice Minister of Sport Bader Alkadi presenting the trophy to the victorious team.

This victory saw Barcelona extend their record as the most successful club in Super Cup history, surpassing arch-rivals Real Madrid, which have 12 titles.

