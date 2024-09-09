Barcelona youngster Bernal out for a year after knee operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) FC Barcelona confirmed on Monday that young midfielder Marc Bernal will be out of action for around a year after an operation to repair torn cruciate and meniscus ligaments in his left knee.

The 17-year-old suffered the injury in Barcelona's third La Liga game of the season, away to Rayo Vallecano, and had to be carried from the pitch in obvious pain.

The club immediately confirmed that he had suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee, but his operation on Monday revealed further damage to the meniscus ligament, complicating his recovery.

"Marc Bernal has undergone a successful surgical procedure on the injury to the anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus in his left knee.

Recovery time is expected to be 12 months," read a club statement.

Bernal's injury is a blow to both the player and his club, after he had forced his way into the first team over the summer and had started all three matches prior to his injury.

Bernal's injury comes with Barcelona already struggling with several injuries to key players, with defenders Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen both long-term absentees, while Frenkie de Jong is still out with an ankle injury. Gavi is recovering from a similar injury to Bernal, and Ansu Fati is also struggling for full fitness after suffering a foot injury over the summer.