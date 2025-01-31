Open Menu

Barcelona's Pedri Extends Contract To 2030

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Barcelona's Pedri extends contract to 2030

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Barcelona playmaker Pedri extended his contract by four years through to June 2030 on Thursday in a boost for club president Joan Laporta who has been in the spotlight over the handling of the Dani Olmo debacle.

The 22-year-old Pedri was hailed as a great future hope from age 16, and has filled the gap left by departed club legend Andres Iniesta.

Part of Spain's European Championship-winning squad in 2024, Pedri penned the deal alongside Laporta and Barcelona sports director Deco, the club's website reported.

"Happy to renew, to be where I want to be the most," said Pedri, who has played all but one game this season for Barcelona after battling a series of injuries in the past three campaigns.

"I haven't felt this way in a long time. I'm enjoying football, which is what I love the most."

"Now I have to repay that trust on the pitch and play as well as possible and win titles, which is what this Barca is made for," he added.

"We have a good team, a very young one, which in a few years will be even better."

Laporta has been under pressure at Barcelona since the league ruled the club had failed to register summer signings Olmo and Pau Victor in time. The pair currently have temporary playing licences.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona made sure of second place in the 36-team Champions League on Wednesday but the Blaugrana trail Real Madrid by seven points in La Liga.

Recent Stories

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahor ..

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore

14 minutes ago
 Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK Presid ..

Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan

14 minutes ago
 CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensu ..

CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses

14 minutes ago
 Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of pass ..

Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..

14 minutes ago
 One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

18 minutes ago
 Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country ..

Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..

18 minutes ago
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in W ..

No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington

19 minutes ago
 Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahi ..

Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul

22 minutes ago
 NA body reviews several issues regarding education ..

NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector

22 minutes ago
 RDA holds special session to promote reading habit ..

RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth

22 minutes ago
 CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing eld ..

CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man

23 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World