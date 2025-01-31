Barcelona's Pedri Extends Contract To 2030
January 31, 2025
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Barcelona playmaker Pedri extended his contract by four years through to June 2030 on Thursday in a boost for club president Joan Laporta who has been in the spotlight over the handling of the Dani Olmo debacle.
The 22-year-old Pedri was hailed as a great future hope from age 16, and has filled the gap left by departed club legend Andres Iniesta.
Part of Spain's European Championship-winning squad in 2024, Pedri penned the deal alongside Laporta and Barcelona sports director Deco, the club's website reported.
"Happy to renew, to be where I want to be the most," said Pedri, who has played all but one game this season for Barcelona after battling a series of injuries in the past three campaigns.
"I haven't felt this way in a long time. I'm enjoying football, which is what I love the most."
"Now I have to repay that trust on the pitch and play as well as possible and win titles, which is what this Barca is made for," he added.
"We have a good team, a very young one, which in a few years will be even better."
Laporta has been under pressure at Barcelona since the league ruled the club had failed to register summer signings Olmo and Pau Victor in time. The pair currently have temporary playing licences.
Hansi Flick's Barcelona made sure of second place in the 36-team Champions League on Wednesday but the Blaugrana trail Real Madrid by seven points in La Liga.
