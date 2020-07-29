UrduPoint.com
Barclays Bank Says First-half Profit Sinks 66% On Virus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:13 PM

Barclays bank says first-half profit sinks 66% on virus

British bank Barclays said Wednesday that first-half net profits sank by two thirds, as it set aside 3.7 billion ($4.7 billion, 4.0 billion euros) to deal with coronavirus fallout

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):British bank Barclays said Wednesday that first-half net profits sank by two thirds, as it set aside 3.7 billion ($4.7 billion, 4.0 billion euros) to deal with coronavirus fallout.

Profit after taxation dived to 695 million in the six months to the end of June, compared with 2.07 billion in the same portion of 2019, Barclays said in a results statement.

