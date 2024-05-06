(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Jordan Bardella, the far-right party leader planning to inflict a stinging defeat on President Emmanuel Macron's alliance in European elections next month, is a self-confident 28-year-old from the multicultural Paris suburbs who divides France.

Bardella, the son of a single Italian mother, in 2022 officially became the leader of the anti-immigration National Rally (RN) party aged just 27 but boasting the communication skills of a much older figure.

His supporters view him as an ambitious politician who represents France's future, while his detractors say he is a duplicitous upstart who lacks substance.

He took over the RN's leadership from Marine Le Pen, who has been trying to rid the party of the racist and anti-Semitic imprint left by her father and party co-founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Le Pen, who was runner-up in the last two presidential elections, has remained party leader in parliament and is largely expected to run again in 2027.

But her charismatic successor, who has 1.2 million followers on TikTok, is proving to be a major asset in attracting an increasingly younger crowd to vote for the party.

Le Pen has promised he would be prime minister if she wins the Elysee in 2027.

The RN is leading far ahead of Macron's centrist alliance in the opinion polls for the European elections on June 9.

"The RN is becoming a catch-all party, present in all categories and geographies," said Gilles Finchelstein, secretary general of the Jean Jaures Foundation, saying it would "without a doubt" get the biggest vote share.

- 'Imposter' -

Bardella's carefully curated story has added to smoothing the image of the RN, which Jean-Marie Le Pen once ran from a chateau in a rich town west of the capital.

The RN leader in 2022 shared details about his childhood on the eighth floor of a drab tower block in the crime-ridden Seine-Saint-Denis area northeast of Paris.

He lived with his mother, an Italian immigrant, and constantly saw "drug dealers", he said.

At the Islamic school across the road, he saw "girls aged five, six or seven... with veils over their heads", he said.

As a child, he also spent weekends with his father, an entrepreneur, in another, more bourgeois suburb of Paris, according to French newspaper Le Monde.

Bardella is working on writing his autobiography, Le Monde reported in March.

Seeking to counter youth with youth, the Elysee has deployed the little-known Valerie Hayer, 38, to head the ruling coalition's list against him.

In a televised debate with her on Thursday, Bardella claimed the government had let Islamists into the country, immigration had become "the worst fuel for street violence", and France had become "savage".

He sought to present himself as the defender of agricultural workers against unfair free-trade deals.

Hayer, the daughter of farmers, countered that the young RN candidate was often absent from the European Parliament, "does not vote where his mouth is", and was guilty of "duplicity".

"You have a thousand facets, Mr Bardella, but in the end a single face: that of an imposter," she said.

- 'Captain, oh captain' -

Bardella's critics accuse him of spending too much time honing his public image, and not enough studying important political issues.

He is "not very at ease" with European matters, a minister from Macron's alliance told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Far-left European lawmaker Manon Aubry has described him as a "ghost parliamentarian" for often failing to show up in the European chamber over the past five years.

And his rise has not been entirely free of controversy.

A French television report alleged in January that he used an anonymous Twitter account to share racist messages when he was a local elected official, claims he has vehemently denied.

One 2017 post from the "RepNat du Gaito" account includes an obscene image mocking Theo Luhaka, a young black man who suffered severe anal injuries from a police baton that year, the France 2 report said.

A French court in January gave three officers suspended jail sentences in the case, a rare one of police brutality to make it to court.

Bardella has not revolutionised the party's belief system, experts point out, but he is still giving his party a youthful vibe.

"Captain, oh captain, we need you to guide us," goes the soundtrack to his campaign post on TikTok.

At a recent election rally in the southern city of Royan, adoring fans queued for selfies.

Louis Vergnaud, 23, told AFP he thought Bardella was "young, ambitious, approachable".

"He represents the future of France. Our saviour," he said.