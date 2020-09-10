UrduPoint.com
Bare-Chested Extinction Rebellion Women Activists Lock Themselves To UK Parliament Gates

Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:42 PM

Around two dozen bare-chested women have locked themselves to the iron fences surrounding the UK Parliament building on Thursday as part of a protest by environmental movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) to request an immediate response to climate change

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Around two dozen bare-chested women have locked themselves to the iron fences surrounding the UK Parliament building on Thursday as part of a protest by environmental movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) to request an immediate response to climate change.

Images posted on XR London's Twitter account show the activists locked by their necks with bike locks to the railings, with many others seated in front of them, behind a banner reading: "can't bare the truth?"

"Rebels are currently blocking the gates of Parliament to demand: 1. That this government take the climate & ecological emergency seriously 2. The media report the truth, as they claim to do so but don't 3. That MPs support the Climate & Ecological Emergency Bill," the organization tweeted.

XR, which was not on the streets for the last six months due to the COVID-19 lockdown, resumed on September 1 its demonstrations against the government's lack of action to tackle climate change.

The Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill was tabled on September 2 in the House of Commons by Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas and another 11 lawmakers from other parties but the Conservatives.

According to XR spokesperson Rupert Read, the bill, written by scientists, lawyers and activists, embodies the movement's three demands to the UK authorities: tell the truth by declaring a climate and ecological emergency, act now to halt biodiversity loss and reduce gas emissions to net zero by 2025, and create and be led by the decisions of a Citizens' Assembly on climate and ecological justice.

Around 800 "rebels" have been arrested so far for breaching the conditions imposed on the protest by the London Metropolitan Police, XR has claimed.

