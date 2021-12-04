Barefoot Protest Staged in Vilnius Against COVID-19 Certificates for Children - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Barefoot people calling themselves "barefoot fathers" gathered in Vilnius in front of the office of the Lithuanian President to protest the introduction of COVID-19 certificates for children from 12 years old, local media reported on Friday.

"There will be 15 of us, we will stand barefoot, expressing solidarity to the mothers, who have begun their struggle for children ... We need a result - decrees on the segregation of children must be canceled," one of the protesters said as quoted by LRT broadcaster.

According to the government, Lithuania issues COVID-19 certificates to people over 16 who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 210 days, have tested negative for coronavirus using a PCR or an antigen test, or have been fully vaccinated.

The certificate is required to access indoor cafes, restaurants, shops, and other services.

In mid-November, the Lithuanian government decided to issue COVID-19 certificates from the age of 12 from December 28, those certificates issued to 12-year-old children will be necessary for the entertainment sector, but not for education.

