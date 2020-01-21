Barely Half of Canadians Trust Core Institutions - Study

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Only 53 percent of Canadians place faith in their core institutions, falling by 3 percentage points from last year, a study by Edelman, released on Monday, reveals.

The Edelman Trust Barometer measures the public's trust in a country's non-governmental organizations (NGOs), business, government and media.

The study found that only 35% of Canadians believe that they and their families will be better off in five years' time, a decline of 2% year-over-year.

Similar declines were recorded in the US and Australia.

Overall, the study found that fewer and fewer see the virtues of capitalism, with 56% of respondents believing that "capitalism as it exists today does more harm than good in the world."

Edelman is one of the world's largest communications and public relations firms, founded by American public relations executive Dan Edelman in 1952.