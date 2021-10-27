UrduPoint.com

Barents States Adopt 2021-2025 Action Plan On Climate Change - Russian Foreign Minister

Russia, Norway, Finland and Sweden adopted an action plan on Tuesday that will shape their cooperation on climate change in the Barents region in the years to come, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

Lavrov spoke to reporters after talking to his Nordic counterparts at the Barents Euro-Arctic Council's ministerial meeting in the Norwegian city of Tromso. The four nations are core members of the seven-member council that promotes sustainable development of the region on the northern edge of Europe.

"An action plan for the Barents climate change cooperation was adopted. It covers the period from now to 2025. Its goal is to take climate aspects into account when implementing Council projects. I think this is very important," Lavrov told a press conference.

The Barents countries also adopted a new funding instrument for projects in the region, ranging from Indigenous and youth issues to tourism, transport, and health and culture. Applicants will be offered grants of up to 40,000 Euros ($46,000) as early as next year.

