Barhain to Issue E-Passports to People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The Bahraini authorities will start issuing electronic passports to people who underwent COVID-19 vaccination, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, vaccinated people will get individual digital passports reflecting their personal information and which vaccine they were administered.

Bahrain began its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 25, covering both citizens and foreign residents. The three vaccines approved by the kingdom's health authorities to date include Russia's Sputnik V, the one by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, and the one by China's Sinopharm.

As of Wednesday, Bahrain has registered 114,361 COVID-19 cases, including 410 deaths and 106,412 recoveries.